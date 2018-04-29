Shelbourne moved to the top of the Continental Tyres Women’s National League thanks to a 5-1 win over Limerick FC.

Shels climbed above Peamount United at the head of the table and now lead the division by a single point with five rounds of games played.

Leanne Kiernan was the star of the show, scoring four goals. Alannah McEvoy got the other for the winners, Limerick getting a late consolation nine minutes from time at Markets Field.

Elsewhere on Saturday, UCD Waves enjoyed a comprehensive 6-1 away win over Kilkenny United at the Watershed.

Avril Brierly got a hat-trick for the students and this one was over before the break, with UCD leading 4-0 at half-time.

Peamount United lost top spot on the table after Shels’ win and their own frustrating 1-1 draw with Galway United on Saturday.

Peamount had been in great form at home, scoring seven goals without reply in their previous two games, and they were in front inside two minutes when Eleanor Ryan-Doyle scored.

It was a goalkeeping error that allowed the visitors back into the game, Naoisha McAloon making a mess of clearance.

Galway front-woman Lynsey McKey reacted quickest and did well to fire home from a tight angle for her first goal of the campaign.

In Saturday’s other game, Wexford Youths beat Cork City 1-0 at Ferrycarrig Park, Aisling Frawley scoring the winner just three minutes into the game.

There were chances at both ends after this, though neither keeper was beaten again.