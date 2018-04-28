Former England defender and coach Gary Neville has called the Football Association's decision to sell Wembley "absurd".



The FA this week confirmed they are considering selling the national stadium to Fulham owner Shahid Khan.

Khan has bid a reported £800million, with FA chairman Greg Clarke saying those funds would be ploughed into grassroots football.



But that did not wash with Neville, who went to town on Twitter with his views.

Fa Wembley

He said: "It's absurd that the FA should ever consider selling Wembley. It's a short term play that will be regretted forever.



"To suggest that the solution to grass roots is a one off large capital investment is ridiculous if you could trust them to spend it.

"Wembley is a prized asset admired around the world and should be controlled by the association. The chairman, CEO and board must take the proposal away.



"There needs to be a dynamic leadership that create revenues in other ways."