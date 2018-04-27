Unai Emery is in no doubt the next head coach of the Paris St Germain 'project' will inherit a club well on the path towards Champions League success.

The Spaniard announced his decision to leave Parc des Princes at a press conference on Friday, with his role having been under the spotlight for several weeks.

Despite guiding PSG to another Ligue 1 title, and on the verge of a possible domestic treble, the capital club have again fallen short of expectations in the Champions League, losing to holders Real Madrid at the last-16 stage.

Former Borussia Dortmund coach Thomas Tuchel has been tipped as a likely replacement for next season, while reports in France have also linked Arsene Wenger with a sporting director role following the announcement he will leave Arsenal at the end of the season.

Whatever transpires in the summer, Emery, who arrived in June 2016, is confident PSG will continue to compete at the highest level.

"I believe in this project, it is solid," he said.

"To reach its number one goal, which is (winning) the Champions League, the club needs to be strong first in France.

"I am sure in the years to come, with this process of winning everything in France, the club, for sure, will do that."

PSG still have the chance to win their third trophy of the season when they face third-tier surprise package Les Herbiers in an unlikely Coupe de France final on May 8.

Emery's team have already won the league and the Coupe de la Ligue, both secured with comfortable wins over last season's league champions Monaco.

However, it would appear their failure to make an impact in Europe's elite club competition has proved crucial in the decision to make a change in the dugout.

Emery added: "If the future coach needs something from me, I'm willing to help him and give him my opinion, but it's a very solid project, with some very important players.

"The coach who will come will see that it is a great club with great players and experience. After, I am open to help, if needed."

Former Sevilla boss Emery has been linked with a return to Spain at Real Sociedad, but will not make any hasty decisions.

"Afterwards, I will see what is best for my future. For now, I am very focused on the remaining matches and the final of the Coupe de France. Then I will decide with my loved ones," he said.

Emery appeared to knock down reports Brazil forward Neymar, who is currently recovering from surgery on a fractured metatarsal, was keen to leave Parc des Princes.

"This is his first year at PSG and all the changes are not easy. When he arrived in Barcelona, ??the first year was difficult too," Emery said of the world's most expensive player.

"It's normal what happened to him here after the injury. He will continue to progress. He can achieve all his individual goals. I believe in the PSG project with him here."

PSG host Guingamp on Sunday, and Emery expects full focus from the squad.

"I told the players to finish the season with the same competing spirit and maintain the level of play," he said.