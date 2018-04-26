The Football Association has announced it has received an offer to buy Wembley.



The London Evening Standard reported on Thursday that Fulham owner Shahid Khan, who also owns the Jacksonville Jaguars NFL team, had put in a £500million bid to buy the national stadium.



The FA said in a statement: "We can confirm that the FA has received an offer to buy Wembley Stadium."



The bid, if successful, will allow Khan to move his Jacksonville Jaguars to London. However, the relocation of the franchise still has to be approved by a vote of the 32 NFL team owners.