RTÉ Soccer analyst Eamon Dunphy believes Real Madrid are going to win the Champions League no matter what Liverpool throw at them.

Following the conclusion of the first legs of the semi-finals, Real and the Reds look on course to meet in the decider in Kiev.

But despite the impressive manner in which Liverpool have brushed teams aside so far in the competition, Dunphy feels Madrid will go on to claim a third trophy in succession.

He said: "I think Real Madrid will keep them awake. The only hope for Liverpool is the Real Madrid goalkeeper, Keylor Navas. He looks a bag of nerves. You can see he has no confidence.

"They have Sergio Ramos, quality in midfield in Modric, Kroos, Casemiro and up front Ronaldo, Marco Asensio who is an outstanding player.

"Isco scored a hat-trick for Spain when they beat Argentina 6-1. They have quality all over the pitch no matter what Liverpool do in my opinion.

"I think Ronaldo is timing his season to be right for this part of it. Zidane appears to have managed him brilliantly."

He also quipped: "I want to see the Ronaldo v Lovren confrontation. I’m looking forward to that."

Fellow analyst Damien Duff said: "You just can’t beat knowhow. I love the energy and tempo that Liverpool play at.They swot teams to one side and I would still fancy them against Madrid.

"The thing is though, Madrid know how to win trophies. They are serial winners. Are Liverpool? I’m not so sure."