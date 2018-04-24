Pressure continues to mount on Shamrock Rovers manager Stephen Bradley after his side were knocked out of the EA Sports Cup by to First Division side Longford Town.

Bradley made nine changes to the side that drew with Limerick on Friday night but the new-look line-up suffered a 0-1 defeat at Tallaght Stadium - the team's fifth game in a row without a victory.

Longford Captain Daniel O’Reilly scored the winner in the 89th minute, securing his side’s spot in the quarter-finals.

Elsewhere, Shelbourne earned a 7-2 victory over Drogheda as Jamie Doyle finished with a hat-trick at Tolka Park.

Shels will now play Derry City in the quarter-finals while Longford Town will take on Cobh.