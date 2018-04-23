Waterford are through to the quarter-finals of the EA Sports Cup after beating Cork City on penalties in the RSC this evening.

A scoreless 90 minutes led to extra-time with the Blues looking on course following Courtney Duffus’s 100th minute goal.

But Josh O’Hanlon brought City back level to force the shootout.

Graham Cummins saw his spot-kick saved by Niall Corbet and a perfect record for Waterford was finished by Ismahil Akinade to set up a tie in The Showgrounds next month.