Waterford are through to the quarter-finals of the EA Sports Cup after beating Cork City on penalties in the RSC this evening.
A scoreless 90 minutes led to extra-time with the Blues looking on course following Courtney Duffus’s 100th minute goal.
But Josh O’Hanlon brought City back level to force the shootout.
Graham Cummins saw his spot-kick saved by Niall Corbet and a perfect record for Waterford was finished by Ismahil Akinade to set up a tie in The Showgrounds next month.
Happy to be back on the scoresheet! Good shift from the boys and great win. Onto the next round 😄👊🏽 pic.twitter.com/pZxDUL3LKt— Courtney Duffus (@courtneyduffus) April 23, 2018