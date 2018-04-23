Eamon Dunphy has said Declan Rice should get off Twitter and keep quiet after the weekend mistake that drew the anger of West Ham manager David Moyes.

On Sunday the Hammers looked like they were going to earn a point away to Arsenal in the Premier League when Republic of Ireland international Rice made a costly defensive error.

With less than ten minutes remaining he failed to attack a cross that led directly to an Aaron Ramsey goal and sent the Gunners on their way to a 4-1 win.

After the game Moyes publicly criticised Rice, who could still declare for England, the country of his birth, as he has yet to play a competitive game for Ireland.

Rice tweeted that he he’s young, is bound to make mistakes and will learn from them, which left RTÉ soccer pundit Dunphy unimpressed.

"It was very unlike David Moyes – he’s not really like that and I can’t remember him publicly criticising a player before," he said, speaking to RTÉ Sport.

"Certainly, Declan Rice should get off Twitter because anything that goes on between himself and his coach should stay within the dressing room – you don’t need to go public like he did.

"He’s a very good, young player. Young players make mistakes and you have to put your hand up sometimes. David Moyes is a good guy, he’s not some fool, and he was clearly angry.

"He shouldn’t have had a go at the kid, but the kid should keep quiet and get on with his work. It’s one mistake, he’ll learn.

"If you’re on Twitter answering your coach, then you’re on the wrong side of where you should be. If Moyes has a problem with his attitude, then there’s probably something wrong with his attitude."

I'm young.. I'll make mistakes.. it's all a leaning process to get to the top. thank you too the fans again who were brilliant❤⚒ ready to bounce back next week. — Declan Rice (@_DeclanRice) April 22, 2018

After the game, which saw West Ham remain in 15th place, six points above the relegation zone, Moyes said: "Up until 81 minutes we looked worthy of a point.

"Had moments in the first half, but a young player makes a poor mistake for the second goal. He’s got big potential but it really flattened the team.

"The last thing you do is let the ball go. To be fair we had done most things really well defensively. He has to show it won’t happen again and he will have to step up."