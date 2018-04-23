Cork City striker Graham Cummins admits it has been a big adjustment from the Scottish Premiership to the SSE Airtricity League.

The City striker scored his seventh goal of the Premier Division season last Friday in the 2-0 win over Bohemians, and has enjoyed a solid start to his return to the league from St Johnstone.

Cummins arrived at Turner’s Cross with the aim of replacing the goals Sean Maguire scored last season. Expectations are also heightened by his first successful spell at Turner’s Cross. The transition has not been as smooth as he first thought it would be.

The challenge has been aclimatising to different styles in the leagues rather than quality.

"It's definitely been a bit more difficult. It's totally different leagues. Even when I played in England to go to Scotland is totally different football. It is hard. I've been used to playing in a two up front for the last three or four years. Then you go to play in a one and you're coming off a season and lads are fresher.

"You feel a small bit leggy, espeically with the amount of games we've had. It's just about managing it. It has been a bit of a surprise in terms of goals and again being joint-top of the league. For me the most important thing is the team winning."

Asked about the breakdown of where Irish clubs compare, he said: "It's tough because there are certain teams in Scotland that you look at like Celtic and their players are international players.

"There are certain teams that are at quite a good level, and some that aren't. There is probably three different leagues in Scotland. You have Celtic in a league on their own, then Rangers, Aberdeen, Hearts, Hibs and maybe Kilmarnock going well at the moment, and then the rest.

"That's the way you look at it. Some clubs you would get to and some clubs are probably a step ahead."

The goal against Bohemians was arguably the best finish of the seven goals scored far, with former St Johnstone striker trusting his instinct to fire it into the top of the net past Shane Supple.

"I was really pleased with the finish. When you're a striker there should only be one thing on your mind and if you open that up more it can put you off. I kind of knew what I was doing straight away and credit to Sads (Kieran Sadlier) because he picks up the ball with the throw-in quickly. We move the ball quickly and sometimes take set-pieces quickly. We were just switched on. I was happy with the finish."

Cummins celebrates netting again

City were convincingly beaten by Dundalk in the first league, even though the score was just 1-0 on the night.

Cork have received minor criticism for their style of football in comparison to the Lilywhites – indeed it has been a long-term subject when it comes to their play.

An influx of new players arrived this season with a new-look to their most recent starting teams, including a brand new back four, playmaker in Barry McNamee and of course their talisman in attack.

The teams are level on points so it’s not a make or break encounter, but it certainly will be another interesting battle to determine which is the better side this season.

"For the neutrals it's definitely going to be a big one. If you look through the squad that could feature, there is probably six lads that weren't there last season. It takes time to gel. But the main thing is every lad has bought into the philosophy that you have to work hard first and foremost.

"You can't just come into a game and think you're entitled to play football. That is what we're based on - working hard - and you know what it gets you a long way in football.

"Nobody has the divine right to play football and brush teams aside. Sometimes we might get a bit of criticism for it, but you know what, it's not a bad thing to get criticised for; working hard."

That defeat in Oriel where Cork were undoubtedly the inferior side has stuck in the mind of Cummins.

He is keen to put it right on Friday after an honest assessment of his own display.

"I was really looking forward to the game we played up there. I'll be honest, I didn't show up that day, and a lot of others in the team will know they didn't show up as well. We have to put it right and put in a performance. "