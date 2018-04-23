Wes Hoolahan has been granted a testimonial with Norwich City following confirmation he will not return to the club next season.

The club and the former Republic of Ireland international have agreed he will not feature in the away fixture against Sheffield Wednesday so that Saturday’s game with Leeds United at Carrow Road will be his official send-off.

The 35-year-old playmaker has made 351 appearances in all competitions for City since joining from Blackpool a decade ago.

He will end his Norwich career as 16th in the list of all-time appearance makers.

Hoolahan has featured in each of England’s top three divisions – including four seasons in the Premier League.

The Dubliner said: "It’s been a great ten years at this Club. The fans have been amazing to me, the Club have been great and I’m going to miss the place.

"I’ve thoroughly enjoyed myself at Norwich City and it’s going to be an emotional day on Saturday against Leeds. I just want to say to the fans thanks for the support, you’ve been amazing throughout my whole time here.

"I’m looking forward to my next challenge, and to organising a testimonial for next year. I’ve had a brilliant time."

Norwich head coach Daniel Farke added: "I feel really blessed and thankful to have been his coach. It’s been a big pleasure to work with Wes, not only because of his ability but also because of his personality and character.

"I’ve made it clear before just how much I would have appreciated working with him when he was 26, because he’s an unbelievable player.

"He’s a club legend already, and we know he will be even more of a legend in the future."

Due to extensive pitch works being carried out this summer at Carrow Road, and a number of other factors, the testimonial will be at a date in the next 12 months.