There were wins for Cork City, Wexford Youths, Peamont United and Shelbourne in the Continental Tyres Women’s National League.

Cork City returned to winning ways in the Continental Tyres Women’s National League as they emphatically defeated Kilkenny United 6-0 in Bishopstown on Sunday afternoon.

Goals from Kate O’Donovan, Michelle O’Driscoll, a Niamh Kelly own-goal and a stunning hat-trick from the talented Saoirse Noonan was enough to see City earn their first three points in just over a month.

The Leesiders have made a mixed start to the new season, following wins in their opening two matches with consecutive defeats in their last couple of games.

But they started brightly here and Kate O’Donovan fired them into the lead in the eleventh minute. A superb run and pullback from Michelle O’Driscoll down the left flank created the opening for O’Donovan and she expertly drilled the ball across the keeper and into the far bottom right corner.

United goalkeeper Niamh Coombes produced a stunning save to deny Hannah Donoghue but there was nothing Coombes could do to stop City from adding to their tally as the first half drew to a close. McCarthy’s precise through ball sent Michelle O’Driscoll through on goal and the midfielder coolly slotted her effort past the advancing shot-stopper.

And with virtually the last kick of the opening period, City grabbed a third as Noonan added her name to the scoresheet with a neat finish from close range.

Frank Kelleher’s side continued to pile players forward at the beginning of the second half and they quickly grabbed their fourth as Noonan finished a sweeping attacking move involving Nathalie O’Brien and Michelle O’Driscoll.

With 19 minutes remaining, Noonan completed her hat trick as she side-footed the ball home at the second attempt for her sixth goal of the season, and City completed the scoring as they notched their sixth of the afternoon in fortuitous circumstances when Kelly sliced the ball into her own net late on.

Galway WFC were defeated 2-1 at home by 2017 League champions Wexford Youths WFC – goals from Aisling Frawley and Rianna Jarrett separating the sides on Saturday.

The Galway Girls were looking to add to their win over Kilkenny WFC, but it was the visitors who came out on top.

An early goal made life difficult for the home side – although there was a suspicion of offside as the through-ball was played into Frawley, she didn’t hesitate with a cool finish inside the box in the seventh minute.

Billy Clery’s troops enjoyed a couple of great first-half chances – the first fell to Sadhbh Doyle inside the box after a cross from Lynsey McKey on the left flank was not dealt with by the Wexford defence; from close range, though, Doyle could only sky her effort over.

Following the re-start, it was the hosts who looked the most hungry to snatch the next goal and this time it was Galway who struck early when Aislinn Meaney (who was Galway’s stand-out player) steered home a lovely first-time effort from just inside the edge of the right of Wexford’s 18-yard box.

Wexford stole the lead once again in the 76th minute when substitute Jarrett powered home a header from a corner past the helpless Hughes, and it was a lead they refused to give up.

Goals from Chloe Moloney, Aine O’Gorman and Amber Barrett eased unbeaten Peamount to a third win of the league season to keep James O’Callaghan’s side top of the Continental table as they simply had too much for newcomers Limerick, winning 3-0 at Greenogue on Saturday.

Though dominant from the start, Peamount struggled initially to break down a resilient Limerick for whom goalkeeper Trish Fennelly made a sublime save seven minutes in, tipping over Barrett’s close-range header.

The tall Limerick keeper was finally beaten two minutes later when she came and failed to collect O’Gorman’s diagonal free kick into the area, allowing central defender Moloney to get the final touch to force the ball home.

A somewhat out-of-sorts Barrett wasted a glorious opening to double the lead just before the half-hour when scuffing her shot tamely off target after keeper Naoisha McAloon’s kick-out put her through one-on-one but Peamount’s pressure would tell again before the interval as they added a second goal on 39 minutes.

It was all the work of experienced international O’Gorman who showed good control before cleverly turning a defender and finding the net with a dipping right-footer from distance for her fourth goal of the season.

The woodwork rescued Limerick 12 minutes into the second half when Barrett rattled the crossbar with a thumping direct free kick from some 30-yards with O’Gorman’s follow-up header from the rebound looping over the bar.

Barrett made no mistake three minutes later, however, in scoring her sixth goal of the campaign to extend Peamount’s lead to 3-0 when hooking the ball past Fennelly, having been played in by Sarah McKevitt.

Meanwhile, Shelbourne put on a sensational display to stroll past UCD Waves, winning 7-0 at Jackson Park.

Ireland international, Leanne Kiernan, bagged a hat-trick as Shels eased to victory at the Kilternan venue, while Isibeal Atkinson hit a brace, with Fiona Donnelly and Noelle Murray completing the rout.