A late flurry of goals saw Arsenal secure a 4-1 win over West Ham in their first game since Arsene Wenger revealed he is stepping down as boss.

It took the Gunners 51 minutes to open the scoring on a day of high emotion at the Emirates as Nacho Monreal fired in his sixth goal of the season in all competitions.

Marko Arnautovic drew the Hammers level with a fine strike in the 64th minute but after a defensive error saw Aaron Ramsey put Arsenal back in front, a late Alexandre Lacazette brace made sure of the points.

Wenger made the surprise announcement on Friday morning that he will bring the curtain down on his Gunners tenure at the end of the season after almost 22 years in charge and chants of 'There's Only One Arsene Wenger' then rang around the ground in added-on time.

Ramsey told Sky Sports Main Event: "He's believed in us, he's backed us and given us all these opportunities over the years.

"He brought me here as a 17-year-old and I owe him a lot. He deserves everything he gets, all the plaudits and all the recognition for all the great work he's done over the years."

Ramsey is desperate to send Wenger off in style, winning their remaining fixtures in the Premier League and going all the way in the Europa League.

"Hopefully we can finish off the season on a high for him," Ramsey added. "Hopefully we can win every single game and finish off with a cup. That would be the perfect send-off for him."

Stoke's grip on their Premier League status loosened significantly as they could only take a point from a self-proclaimed must-win clash with Burnley at the bet 365 Stadium.

Potters boss Paul Lambert had targeted three wins from their last four games to ensure their 10-year stay in the top flight continued but, with a trip to Liverpool to come next weekend followed by matches against fellow strugglers Crystal Palace and Swansea, that now appears hugely unlikely.

There was again no shortage of effort from the hosts, who have not won since Lambert's first game in January, and they deserved the lead given to them by Badou Ndiaye's first goal for the club in the 11th minute.

But Ashley Barnes scored a scrappy equaliser 17 minutes after half-time and Stoke had to settle for a 1-1 draw that leaves them four points adrift of safety.