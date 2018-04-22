Andres Iniesta revealed he will make an announcement about his future in the coming week after scoring in Barcelona's emphatic Copa del Rey final victory.

Barca claimed their fourth successive Copa del Rey with a merciless 5-0 thrashing of Sevilla, with Iniesta joining Luis Suarez (2), Lionel Messi and Philippe Coutinho on the scoresheet before receiving a standing ovation from the crowd as he left the field late on.

Reports suggest the 2010 World Cup winner is set to leave the Nou Camp this summer after a long and successful career with the Catalan club.

And after Saturday night's win, the 33-year-old said he will make his decision public this week.

Iniesta, quoted by Spanish media outlet Marca, said: "This week I will announce my decision.

"I think it is clear but what we are happy about here is what has happened today. I really wanted today to go well and it did do so from the first minute."