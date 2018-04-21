Sligo Rovers boss Ger Lyttle was unable to mark the anniversary of his first year in charge with a win, as the Bit O'Red were held to a scoreless draw by St Patrick's Athletic at the Showgrounds.

Rovers created the better of the chances but were left to settle for their fifth draw on the bounce with the Inchicore men.

The westerners ended the game with ten men when David Cawley was sent off in added time for a foul on a St Pat's player, much to the disgust of the home support.

Lyttle made four changes from the defeat to Cork on Tuesday night with Raff Cretaro, Adam Morgan and Eduardo Pinceli returning. While there was a first league appearance for youngster John Mahon.

It was Pinceli who provided the game with its first chance. The Brazilian midfielder's thunderous drive tipped over his crossbar by the acrobatic Barry Murphy with four minutes gone.

Morgan went close two minutes later, but a Saints defender was alive to take the striker's looped header off the line.

The sting was taken out of what was an energetic start when referee John McLoughlin had to be replaced by Damien McGraith due to injury.

After a six minute break, James Doona produced what was Pat's only real chance of the game. His rifled shot took the slightest of touches off a Sligo man to divert the ball past Mitchell Beeney's post.

Murphy got a foot to Morgan's drive from the angle nine minutes from the break as Rovers continued to push for an opener. Six minutes before Patrick McClean fluffed a free header from close range.

Sligo have only managed one win at the Showgrounds this term and continued to threaten to double that total with Pinceli and substitute Caolan McAleer going close early in the second half.

The latter could only fire over when finding space at the edge of the area on 75 five minutes before Morgan passed up a great chance to take the points.

The Showgrounds could only watch on as somehow, the former Liverpool man missed the target from three yards out at the back post from McAleer's searching cross.

Sligo Rovers: Mitchell Beeney; Gary Boylan, John Mahon, Patrick McClean, Calum Waters; Raffaele Cretaro (Ali Roy 92), Rhys McCabe (Caolan McAleer 45), David Cawley, Jack Keaney, Eduardo Pinceli (Adam Wixted 77); Adam Morgan.

St Patrick's Athletic: Barry Murphy; Simon Madden, Kevin Toner, Lee Desmond, Ian Bermingham; James Doona (Killian Brennan 80), Ryan Brennan, Darragh Markey (Conan Byrne HT), Jamie Lennon, Dean Clarke; Christy Fagan (Jake Keegan 53).

Referee: Damien McGraith.