Waterford FC got back to winning ways in the SSE Airtricity League with a comfortable victory over bottom side Bray Wanderers at the RSC tonight.

The Blues' squad depth was tested with three-quarters of their starting midfield missing through suspension but a sparkling performance from Faysel Kasmi inspired them to victory and kept their 100% home record intact.

The opening stages of the game were played in the Bray half, the home side's midfield partnership of Comerford and Keegan were each driving forward and both had efforts off target in the opening 15 minutes. Their first major chance arrived mid-way through the half when a stretching John Martin directed a Duffus pass narrowly wide.

Graham Kelly's men soon settled with Gary McCabe at the heart of their most threatening attacking moves and they should have taken the lead when his deflected effort skipped across the goal and landed at the feet of Ronan Coughlan who pushed the ball wide with the goal at his mercy.

Minutes later, Cory Galvin spun Derek Daly before feeding McCabe, whose effort from an acute angle was well-saved by Lawrence Vigouroux, while Kelly blazed wide in space on the left hand side having been found by the Seagulls' skipper.

As the half drew to a close, Izzy Akinade's looping effort bet Aaron Dillon only to kiss the wrong side of the far post and the whistle blew when John Kavanagh's vicious volley was pushed over by the keeper.

Alan Reynold's side were cursing the woodwork at the other end of the pitch at the beginning of the second half when the busy Akinade nodded a Kavanagh delivery against the crossbar and minutes later the opening goal arrived after Hugh Douglas allowed Duffus in having misjudged the flight of the ball.

The on-loan striker's shot was palmed away by Dillon before, at the second time of asking, Kasmi's sweet left-footed effort bent around the keeper and into the corner of the goal.

The league's bottom side couldn't test Waterford's Chilean keeper and the lead could have been extended after Akinade accelerated onto a Kasmi pass, but his strike-partner Duffus could only steer a perfectly weighted cross into the side-netting.

With 10 minutes remaining the game was settled after Derek Daly's deflected effort jumped over Dillon and while Bray briefly bombarded the Waterford box with a series of crosses, Kasmi added a third in added time with an almost identical finish to his earlier goal.

Waterford FC: Lawrence Vigouroux; John Kavanagh (Dean Walsh, 82), Kenny Browne, David Webster, Derek Daly; Izzy Akinade, Paul Keegan (C), Garry Comerford, Faysel Kasmi; John Martin (Dylan Barnett, 74), Courtney Duffus (Dean O'Halloran, 80).

Substitutes: Niall Corbet (GK), Dean O'Halloran, Dean Walsh, Dylan Barnett, Shane Griffin, Justin Croke, Darryl Walsh.

Bray Wanderers: Aaron Dillon; Dan McKenna, Hugh Douglas, Conor Kenna (Sean Heaney, 59), Kevin Lynch; Paul O'Conor, Rhys Gorman; Cory Galvin, Gary McCabe (C), Jake Kelly (Daniel Kelly, 59); Ronan Coughlan.

Substitutes: Evan Moran (GK), Sean Heaney, Ger Pender, Dylan Hayes, Daniel Kelly, Calvin Rogers, Andrew McGovern.

Referee: Anthony Buttimer