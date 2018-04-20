Cork City moved level with Dundalk at the top of the Airtricity Premier Division with a smash-and-grab victory over Bohemians at Dalymount Park on Friday night.

Colm Horgan and Graham Cummins scored in either half for John Caulfield's side, who were second-best for the vast majority the game against an impressive part-time Bohs outfit.

The Gypsies missed a succession of chances as they had City chasing shadows in the first half, and they paid for not making their dominance count when Cummins ruthlessly killed them off.

Bohemians manager Keith Long made five changes to the side beaten 3-1 by Derry City in midweek, with Rob Cornwall returning in defence and Eoghan Stokes restored up front.

John Caulfield made just one change following Cork's 1-0 win over Sligo Rovers on Monday, with matchwinner Jimmy Keohane replacing Kieran Sadlier in the starting line-up.

That greater consistency worked to the visitors' advantage early on as Horgan was left with a lot of room in between Darragh Leahy and Keith Ward on his right side.

The Galway man cut inside and swung inviting ball towards Graham Cummins. Cummins didn't touch the ball, but his presence was enough to fix Shane Supple and see the ball into the corner.

If that goal came somewhat against the run of play, what was to ensue was entirely one-way traffic in the direction of the Cork goal.

Early warning came from Ward's corner, which found Dan Byrne at the back post, but the big defender – playing in midfield tonight – couldn't turn his header goalwards.

Patient play in midfield saw a chance open up for Dylan Watts – who was excellent throughout – but his strike from outside the box flew inches wide of the post.

Barry McNamee appeared to handle as Cork embarked on a rare counter and Cummins forced a corner, which led to McNamee skying his shot from distance.

Normal service resumed as more one-touch play in midfield saw JJ Lunney almost play in Stokes, while another smart turn from Lunney very nearly tee himelf up for a spectacular leveller.

An audacious effort from Ward saw McNulty do well to pick the ball out of his top corner, and Watts curled another shot narrowly wide as the barrage continued past the half-hour.

Keith Buckley's cross was turned goalwards by Stokes and well-saved by McNulty, before the keeper was lightning quick out of his box to intercept when Stokes looked to be in.

Stokes as next to shoot wide, and Lunney drove his shot over as the Rebel Army looked content to sit in and survive until half time, which duly arrived.

The second half continued in the same vein but City gradually got a handle on the game and stemmed the flow of chances heading their way.

Kieran Sadlier replaced Sheppard and almost extended the lead immediately from Cummins' cross, but somehow he put the ball back across goal with an empty net.

Bohs still looked the more likely side to create something, and Stokes was unfortunate he couldn't

get a shot away following a sublime touch, but it was City who extended their lead.

A quick throw from Sadlier caught Bohs upfield and Cummins strode in from the left before hammering the ball emphatically past Shane Supple and into the top corner.

Bohemians: Shane Supple; Keith Buckley, Ian Morris, Rob Cornwall, Darragh Leahy; Dan Byrne, Oscar Brennan, Keith Ward, JJ Lunney (Kevin Devaney 79), Danny Grant (Dinny Corcoran 68), Eoghan Stokes.

Cork City: Mark McNulty; Colm Horgan, Conor McCarthy, Sean McLoughlin, Shane Griffin (Aaron Barry 71); Conor McCormack, Gearóid Morrissey, Jimmy Keohane; Karl Sheppard (Kieran Sadlier 54), Barry McNamee, Graham Cummins (Josh O'Hanlon 66).