Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp insists he will not be patrolling the touchline into his old age like 68-year-old Arsene Wenger as he does not need football to be happy.

The Arsenal boss has announced he will step down at the end of the season, ending a 22-year reign at the club. Klopp, who has a six-year contract which runs until 2022, has no intention of staying on anywhere close to Wenger's tenure.

In a television interview this week the 50-year-old said he did not want to die on the touchline and when asked to expand on that he said: "Because of age.

"I love what I do and I enjoy it but it's intense - but most jobs are intense. The big difference is we are constantly in the focus.

"If no-one remembers me, that's not a problem"

"Do I need the fact that I am famous? No. I don't need it a bit. It's not that I feel that special but it happens and I'd be really happy if it stops one day.

"If no-one remembers me, that's not a problem. That's a dream for me.

"We get really well paid so that's OK, we can have the life we never dreamed of but I don't want

to have this life and I cannot walk any more.

"I have back problems in the morning and neck problems when I wake up but life is not only for that.

"I don't need football to be happy. At the moment I love it but I don't need it.

"There will be a moment - and I don't know when - when I say 'Thank you very much'. There is always

the next guy who can do the job.

"I love what I do. It's not too intense to deal with it. At one point it's enough and then another one has to take over."