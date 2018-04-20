Arsenal are seeking a new manager for the first time in over 20 years after Arsene Wenger announced he would step down at the end of the season.

Here are five contenders to replace the Frenchman at the Emirates.

Diego Simeone

The Atletico Madrid manager has shown Wenger-ish levels of loyalty to the La Liga outfit and, while he has thus far rebuffed all known approaches from some of Europe's biggest clubs, Arsenal could do worse than approach the fiery 47-year-old, whose high-tempo tactics and fiery demeanour would certainly mark a break from what went before.

Thomas Tuchel

The 44-year-old German is one of the most highly-rated coaches in Europe, regarded as a brilliant tactician, despite having won just one major trophy, the DFB-Pokal with Borussia Dortmund last season. Tuchel, who made his name at Mainz, has been without a club since leaving Dortmund after two years last summer after falling out with club bosses. There are stumbling blocks, though, notably his reported feud with Sven Mislintat, the head of recruitment Arsenal appointed from Dortmund last November. Paris Saint-Germain are also said to be closing in on Tuchel.



Massimiliano Allegri

The unsung Italian has been in charge of Juventus since 2014 and has guided the Turin giants to three Serie A titles and two Champions League finals. The 50-year-old has never managed outside his home country and there is no suggestion Juve are looking to make a change in the dug-out, but Allegri could be tempted by a new challenge in the Premier League.

Carlo Ancelotti

The 58-year-old is a serial winner, having won league titles in four different countries and the Champions League with AC Milan and Real Madrid. He is out of work, having left his post as Bayern Munich coach in September, and is familiar with the Premier League from his two-year spell at Chelsea from 2009-2011.

Antonio Conte

Completing the hat-trick of Italians... While he is still contracted to Chelsea, not many hold out much hope of the 48-year-old Italian hanging around Stamford Bridge for a third season. Much like Simeone, the idea of the combustible Italian taking over a team containing Mesut Ozil and Per Mertesacker is intriguing. Whatever Roman Abramovich may think, his CV is impressive and the prospect of staying in the English capital might appeal to Conte.

Joachim Low

The suave 58-year-old has established Germany as a leading force in international football, guiding them to World Cup glory in Brazil in 2014 as well as at least the semi-finals of four other major tournaments. He has been in the role for 12 years, so could be tempted by a change after this summer's World Cup in Russia, although the Gunners might be put off by his lack of top club-level success.

Patrick Vieira

The appointment of the former Arsenal midfielder would be a hugely popular one with fans. The 41-year-old was one of Wenger's first signings in 1996 and went on to become regarded as one of the club's greatest ever players, winning three league titles and three FA Cups in a nine-year spell. He has been in charge of Major League Soccer side New York City FC since 2016. Wenger himself would approve.

P.S.

The man who was the Championship's longest serving manager until last week is available to replace the Premier League's longest serving manager.