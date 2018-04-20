Greek side Apollon Smyrni have announced they intend to terminate the contract of Republic of Ireland striker Anthony Stokes for going absent without leave.

The nine-cap international joined the Superleague strugglers in February after being released by Hibernian just six months into a two-year deal following a breach of discipline.

The Dubliner hasn't scored in four appearances for the Athens side and it appears his time in Greece is set to come to a premature end.

"The player is in clear breach of his contract. He has failed to even contact us during the period he has not turned up for training," said a club statement.

"As a consequence of this, we are looking if we can legally terminate his contract."