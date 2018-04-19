Dundalk v Derry City, Oriel Park, 7.45pm

Two teams on a six-game winning run meet at Oriel Park. Dundalk have conceded just one goal all season and lead Cork City by two points at the top of the table.

Derry, meanwhile, come into the game on the back on a sensational run that has begun talk of a title challenge, only weeks after a bottom-half finish looked on the cards.

It is an interesting test of both teams – this should be a cracker.

Team News

Dundalk: Karolis Chvedukas is out as he recovers from an ankle problem. Daniel Cleary and Krizstián Adorján both come back into contention.

Derry City: The Candystripes suffered three injuries in the 3-1 win over Bohemians, another player doubtful, but Kenny Shiels refused to offer more details on their club website.

Gaffer/Player Talk

Sean Hoare (Dundalk): "Since Derry City have gone back to the Brandywell, they have been excellent and they will be well used to playing on the same pitch as us so it is set up to be a brilliant game. We are both playing well at the moment.

"They are flying. Something has to give, one of us will be dropping points but we are in good form and playing very well now. We are good at home and we want to continue the run we are on so hopefully we can and get another good three points."

Kenny Shiels (Derry City): "The reason that we have been playing well is down to the effort and preparation of our staff, the commitment and hard work of the whole squad and the magnificent support we receive from the people who back the team and create a magnificent atmosphere for the players.

It is no coincidence that Dundalk are top because as you can see from their goals conceded column, they make fewer mistakes.

"They are very well organised - probably the best organised team in the country - and are set up to be hard to play against.

"Thankfully, we’re going there in a bit of form ourselves so we’ll do everything we can to try to preserve our recent record."

Waterford FC v Bray Wanderers, RSC, 7:45pm

The ups and downs of football are very much on the mind going into this game. Waterford were riding high on the return to the top flight, but defeats to Derry and St Patrick’s Athletic have brought them back down to earth.

Bray were without a win all season until last Monday’s success over Shamrock Rovers. They have time on their hands but they’d like to close the gap to Limerick and Sligo Rovers as soon as possible.

Team News

Waterford FC: Bastien Héry, Stanley Aborah, Gavan Holohan and Sander Puri will all miss the game through suspension.

The Blues will also be without Kenny Browne as he continues to recover from a rib injury while Rory Feely misses out after picking up a recurrence of an ankle injury suffered in Monday’s defeat against St. Patrick’s Athletic.

Dean O’Halloran will undergo a fitness test before the game but is expected to be available for selection.

Bray Wanderers:

Aaron Greene will miss out after picking up an injury on Monday. Midfielder John Sullivan and defender Darragh Gibbons again miss the game with injuries.

Darragh Noone will face a late fitness test.

Gaffer/Coach Talk

Fran Rockett (Waterford FC): "We were very disappointed and deflated after the game against St. Pat’s on Monday but we came back in on Tuesday morning and are now looking forward to the game against Bray.



"There’s no excuses for the defeat on Monday and we need to bounce back in front of our own fans on Friday night but we know that it’s going to be a difficult game for us. We know that Bray will be on a high after their win over Shamrock Rovers and they’ll come down here full of confidence.



"That said, our home form has been excellent and we have played well in front of our own crowd so it’s great to be back playing at home after two away games. We are looking to repay ourselves, the fans and the club with a good performance on Friday night."

Graham Kelly (Bray Wanderers):

"We were really pleased with the performances in both games last weekend," Kelly told the club's media team.

"Although we didn’t get anything from the game last Friday against Dundalk the lads know they played really well and deserved to take something from it.The performance gave the squad a belief and much needed confidence boost going into Monday night’s game against Shamrock Rovers.

"The two-day turn around was tough especially with a small squad but once again the lads gave 110% and got their just rewards, picking up our first win of the season."We face another tough challenge tomorrow when we travel down to face 4th placed Waterford.

"We will again approach the game the same as the last two and hopefully build on them performances and take something from the game."

Shamrock Rovers v Limerick, Tallaght Stadium, 8pm

The Shamrock Rovers players leaving the pitch dejected after the loss in the Carlisle Grounds

There is pressure on both managers going into this game. Stephen Bradley’s reign at Tallaght Stadium is in jeopardy after defeats to Bohemians and Bray. They already look out of the title race and can’t afford to lose more ground on the top three.

The Super Blues have had a miserable time of it, with one goal in their last seven matches. Tommy Barrett’s side are really struggling.

Team News

Shamrock Rovers: Dan Carr is suspended, while Sean Boyd is not quite ready to return, so Gary Shaw is expected to come into attack.

Limerick: Not available

Gaffer Talk

Stephen Bradley (Shamrock Rovers): "You're obviously hurting when you lose a game and the last two games have hurt us. We're looking to put that right on Friday night, to get back to what we're good at and win the game. We haven't become a bad team overnight.

"Two weeks ago we went and played really well in Dundalk and were very unlucky not come out of the game with something. Unfortunately in the last four days we've lost two games. We just need to get back to basics and back to winning games."

Tommy Barrett (Limerick): Not available

Bohemians v Cork City, Dalymount Park, 8pm

John Caulfield watched Tuesday's win over Sligo Rovers from the press box as part of his one-match touchline ban

Many are still talking about Bohemians’ dramatic win over Shamrock Rovers, but the reality is the Gypsies lost for the sixth time this season last Monday against Derry and have just three victories all year.

Cork, while not impressing in wins over St Patrick’s Athletic and Sligo Rovers, are ticking along nicely ahead of the clash with Dundalk next week and three points here would set them up nicely. John Caulfield returns to the dugout after a ban.

Team News

Bohemians: Derek Pender (calf) is a doubt, while Paddy Kavanagh is suspended after being sent off against Derry City.

Oscar Brennan (ankle) remains out alongside long-term absentees Cristian Magerusan (metatarsal) and Ryan Swan (cruciate)

Cork City: Johnny Dunleavy is close to a return, while Alan Bennett is expected to be back in the squad tomorrow. Garry Buckley and Steven Beattie again miss out through suspension.

Gaffer Talk

Keith Long (Bohemians): "We're playing the double winners so everything has to be right - both performance and atmosphere.

"Cork are champions for a reason. If you're not ready for them, they will punish you.

"We need our fans behind us, particularly when it's 0-0, if you're a goal down or if the game is in the balance. That's when we need our fans the most.

"That's what we had out in Tallaght and that encouragement helped us get over the line at the very end.

John Caulfield (Cork City): "We have always found it difficult going to Bohs. If you look at last year, we were going for the league and we ended up with a 0-0 draw in a game we could possibly have lost. We know it will be a very tough game and we know that, if we don’t play well, we won’t take points."

"They have some fantastic young players with real energy and pace, but they also have some wise heads with a lot of experience. We’ve seen from watching them that they have a lot of pace and movement, and when you have pace, you’re going to cause teams problems."