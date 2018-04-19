A complaint of racist abuse against an England player during last year's Under-17 World Cup final has been dismissed by FIFA.

The English FA lodged a complaint after Rhian Brewster told The Guardian he had overheard a Spain player call his team-mate Morgan Gibbs-White a "monkey" during the showpiece game in India in October, which England won.

However, FIFA's disciplinary committee has decided there is insufficient evidence to sanction the Spanish player.

A statement released on Thursday read: "Following a thorough investigation, the disciplinary committee has decided to dismiss all charges in view of the lack of sufficient evidence that could corroborate the English player's claim.

"Despite the absence of a sanction, which can only be imposed on the basis of clear evidence, the disciplinary committee would like to restate FIFA's unequivocal, zero-tolerance stance against all forms of discrimination, as enshrined in the FIFA statutes."

Speaking to the Guardian in December 2017 about the Gibbs-White incident, Brewster said: "Something happened in the box. As Morgan was running away, he (a Spain player) called him a monkey. It was a goal-kick and I was getting into position.

"'Morgan,' I said, 'did you hear that?' He said: 'Yeah, yeah, I thought I was the only one."'

Last month, European football's governing body UEFA dismissed an allegation that Brewster was racially abused by Spartak Moscow player Leonid Mironov during a UEFA Youth League tie in December 2017.