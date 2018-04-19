Cristiano Ronaldo scored an exquisite back-heel to rescue a late point for Real Madrid in their 1-1 La Liga draw against Athletic Bilbao.

Madrid looked to be heading for defeat after Inaki Williams opened the scoring for the visitors with 14 minutes gone.

But Ronaldo, restored to the starting line-up by head coach Zinedine Zidane, provided a deft flick to Luka Modric's 87th-minute drive to move Real to within three points of second-placed Atletico Madrid having played one game more.

Valencia missed the chance to capitalise on Real's slip-up as they suffered a 2-1 defeat at home to Getafe.

Former Newcastle and Chelsea striker Loic Remy got both goals for the Azulones to give them a victory that saw them climb to eighth in the table, six points adrift of a Europa League place.

Getafe went ahead after 16 minutes when Damian Suarez played in Remy and he made no mistake in firing low into the net.

And he doubled the advantage four minutes after the restart as Jorge Molina picked him out and he shot home from the edge of the box.

Rodrigo got one back for Valencia 21 minutes from time but any hopes of a comeback suffered a blow with the 86th-minute dismissal of Daniel Parejo for an elbow on Molina.

David Lomban scored the only goal as Eibar won 1-0 at Espanyol.

Lomban got the winner in the 32nd minute when he headed home Sanchez Pedro Leon's corner.