Brighton and Hove Albion defender Gaetan Bong has declared himself ‘disappointed but ready to move on’ after the FA’s decision to find allegations of racial abuse by Jay Rodriguez to be 'not proven’.

Rodriguez was accused by Bong of making a racial insult against him during the Baggies’ 2-0 Premier League victory over Brighton in January.

The FA announced on Friday that an Independent Regulatory Commission "determined that on the balance of probabilities the allegation was not proven" against Rodriguez.

Rodriguez then went on to criticise Bong and hit out at the Brighton defender for ‘publicly condemning’ him.

On Wednesday evening, Brighton released a statement on behalf of their player, which reiterated their player's version of events and speaking to RTÉ Sport, Bong admitted that he was disappointed by the commission’s findings.

Bong said: "I was disappointed, I’m still disappointed. Like I said, I’m a grown man and I just have to move on because this season is not finished.

"We still have to fight, we have a big game upcoming and I just have to be focused. I cannot be focused on anything else, that’s why I very disappointed."

The Cameroon international now wants to put the incident behind him.

"But I’m not a child, I’m a grown man and I think I have to give a lot of energy on the pitch, for the club, for the fans and the people who support me.

"That’s why I just have to move on to do my job and to do what I like to do."

On the pitch, Bong featured in his side’s midweek draw with Tottenham, a result which moved the Seagulls up to 11th in the table and leaves them 10 points clear of the relegation zone.

Two more points would take Brighton to the 40 point mark but they finish off the season against the top three sides, taking on Manchester City, Liverpool and Manchester United in their final three games.

Before that Chris Hughton’s side take on Burnley and Bong insists that the Brighton manager will not allow his side to slack off or lose focus, despite the fact that they appear to be safe from relegation.

"We’re good, it’s a long season and it’s not finished yet," he said. "We have a big game coming and we are not safe yet but we’re fighting to be safe and to get some points.

"The manger is always focused, he always pushes us to work hard, to stay focused and for every single detail and that’s why I think he’s doing a very good job at Brighton."

Gaetan Bong was talking to RTÉ Sport at the Three Ireland’s EStars eSports tournament in Tallaght Stadium.