Shamrock Rovers have secured the signature of former goalkeeper, Alan Mannus, who will re-join the Hoops next month.

The eight-time capped Northern Ireland international will return for his second spell at the Dublin club after he completes his contract at Scottish Premier Division side St Johnstone.

Mannus was an integral part of the Rovers side that won back-to-back league titles in 2010 and 2011 during Michael O'Neill's reign at the club.

The 35-year-old will train with Rovers, once signed, and will be available to play from 1 July when the summer transfer window opens.

Rovers manager Stephen Bradley said: "I am delighted to announce that Alan Mannus will return to the club this summer.

"We have been aware that Alan was considering his future for quite a while now and I would like to thank our Sporting Director Stephen McPhail and the board of Shamrock Rovers for the work and effort made over the past few months in securing Alan’s signature.

"Alan is a huge addition to the squad and his signing further illustrates the work going on behind the scenes to ensure that we continue to build as a squad."

Mannus began his career with Linfield where he won five league titles in nine years, before joining Rovers in August 2009, making his first appearance in a 2-2 draw against Dundalk in Tallaght.

The 2010 SWAI Goalkeeper of the Year moved to St Johnstone mid-way through the 2011 season, making his last appearance in a Hoops jersey in a Champions League tie away to Flora Tallinn.

Mannus played a total of 191 league games in Scotland, helping the Saints to their first ever Scottish Cup in 2014, and part of the Northern Ireland Euro 2016 squad in France.