Joey Barton has been appointed as the new head coach of English League One side Fleetwood.

The 35-year-old has signed a three-year contract from 2 June, when his suspension for breaking Football Association betting rules expires.

It is the controversial former England midfielder's first job in management and takes over from former Ireland international, John Sheridan, who took the job in February, tasked with keeping the club in League One.

"I'm very excited by the challenge and the project at Fleetwood Town," Barton, who will succeed John Sheridan, said on the club website.

"It's a club I've known for a long time and a chairman I already have a very good relationship with.

"My first job in management was always going to be a big decision for me and I'm delighted with the opportunity ahead, I'm joining a club with big ambitions. I'm looking forward to getting started on 2 June."

✍️ | Fleetwood Town can confirm an agreement has been reached for @Joey7Barton to become the club's new Head Coach as of June 2nd.



Full details: https://t.co/ZPz5vAaCOD pic.twitter.com/cQ3BbjqrR7 — Fleetwood Town FC (@ftfc) April 18, 2018

Fleetwood chairman Andy Pilley added: "Joey not only brings a host of experience and profile, but I also feel he has the potential to become one of the best in the new generation of coaches"

"He’s someone I’ve known for a number of years and I’m convinced he’s ready to make the step into management, and that he will be a huge success.

"Joey will be able to build-on the fantastic work done by John Sheridan during the last couple of months, one he deserves huge credit for.

"John joined us on a short term arrangement with the aim of keeping us in League One and I’m delighted he’s been able to do that."