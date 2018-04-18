Former Shamrock Rovers goalkeeper Alan Mannus has confirmed that he is to return to Ireland after seven years in Scotland with St Johnstone.

Mannus' departure will no doubt fuel speculation that he could return to the Hoops. Keepers Kevin Horgan and Tomer Chencinski have both made costly errors for Stephen Bradley's side so far this term,

At Tallaght Stadium, Mannus won two Premier Division titles under Michael O'Neill in 2010 and 2011. Those successes came after the Belfast stopper won five Premiership titles with Linfield.

With St Johnstone, Mannus enjoyed Scottish Cup success in 2014.

Saints manager Tommy Wright is sad to be losing a player he knows extremely well and who has been a big part of the club’s recent successes.

Speaking on the club's website, he said: "I spoke to Alan about a month ago and he told me then of his desire to go back to Ireland with his family.

"After seven seasons with the club he decided that the time was right to go back there to live and to continue his career.

"I’ve known Alan since 2001 when he was at Linfield and I’ve always had a great relationship with him. He’s a model professional who has helped our younger goalkeepers enormously and he’s been a shining example to them.

"I think it’s safe to say that over the past few years he’s been in the top three or four goalkeepers in Scotland and he’s done tremendously well for the football club. He’s played a major part in what’s been a successful period in the club’s history and he was a key player in our Scottish Cup-winning campaign."