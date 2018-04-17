Jimmy Keohane emerged from the bench to net the only goal of the game as Cork City beat Sligo Rovers at Turner's Cross.

Keohane making the most of some indecisive defending from his former club, hit the winner 12 minutes from time to keep Cork to within two points of leaders Dundalk.

The Bit O'Red managed to take two wins from their last three visits to Leeside, but had to rely on their goalkeeper Mitchell Beeney to keep the champions at bay early on.

With barely two minutes on the clock, Colm Horgan managed to find what was limited space behind the Rovers rearguard before squaring for Graham Cummins, who from point blank was denied by Beeney. The Chelsea loanee reacting quickly to get down and scoop the striker's header off his line.

Sligo slowly settled but the home side still looked favourites to register first.

Paddy McClean got a leg in front of Barry McNamee's shot after a well worked one-two with Cummins at the edge of the Rovers area just short of the 20th minute.

Beeney was called into action once more, six minutes from the interval, when he was forced in to diverting Karl Sheppard's bending cross over his crossbar, Ger Lyttle's charges continuing to rebuff City.

Conor McCarthy's header from a Sheppard corner whistled narrowly past the Sligo post to leave it scoreless at the break.

John Caulfield had to watch the game from the press box as he served his touchline ban following Waterford fracas

The second half didn't offer much more in terms of entertainment, taking 18 minutes to provide its next talking point.

McNamee somehow fluffed his lines from close range after Kieran Sadlier's low cross from the left made it all the way across goal. The Donegal native only able to find the advertising hoardings from four yards out.

Cummins flashed a header past the target on 72 minutes, but the Rebels were not be denied six minutes later.

Rovers failed to clear Horgan's cross before Keohane was allowed time to pick out the corner of the net for his first of the year.

The men from the west did muster a late chance to steal a point, but substitute Adam Morgan's volley didn't trouble McNulty three minutes from time.

FULL TIME | CCFC 1-0 SR Next up for City is a trip to Bohemians on Friday night, then Waterford on Monday in the EA Sports Cup before hosting Dundalk in Turner’s Cross on Friday April 27th #CCFC84 pic.twitter.com/0kfH8tvLzL — Cork City FC (@CorkCityFC) April 17, 2018

Cork City: Mark McNulty; Colm Horgan, Sean McLoughlin, Conor McCarthy, Shane Griffin; Gearóid Morrisey (Jimmy Keohane 75), Conor McCormack; Karl Sheppard (Josh O'Hanlon 69), Barry McNamee, Kieran Sadlier (Aaron Barry 85); Graham Cummins.

Sligo Rovers: Mitchell Beeney; Calum Waters, Kyle Callan-McFadden, Patrick McClean, Regan Donelon; Gary Boylan (Raffaele Cretaro 83), David Cawley, Rhys McCabe, Jack Keaney (Adam Morgan 80), Caolan McAleer (Ali Roy 80); Greg Moorhouse.

Referee: Derek Tomney.