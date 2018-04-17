Dundalk maintained their two-point advantage at the summit of the SSE Airtricity League Premier Division after comfortably getting past Limerick at the Markets Field.

The league leaders barely had to get out of second gear in Garryowen to grab their sixth consecutive win in the league – their longest winning run since they put eight victories together between April and May 2016.

The Lilywhites certainly enjoy playing Limerick – winning their last seven games against the Blues by an aggregate scoreline of 26-3, including an 8-0 demolition in Oriel Park – equalling the Shannonsiders’ record defeat in the process.

The early signs of this one indicated the pattern would continue. Limerick attacked in numbers for the first time in the game and were punished for their sense of adventure.

Connor Ellis appeared to be dragged by former Limerick centre half Stephen Folan, but referee Damien McGrath wasn’t interested in the protests.

Jamie McGrath gained possession on midway and went on a run into the Limerick half, before laying off to Michael Duffy on the left flank.

The winger looked up and saw both Pat Hoban and John Mountney in the box.

His inch-perfect cross found the latter and Mountney found the corner of the net, beyond Brendan Clarke, for his second goal in two games.

From here, the game became little more than a training session for the league leaders. Only Conor Clifford held possession for the hosts – but the final ball was virtually non-existent.

Dundalk’s was, though – and they doubled their lead on the half-hour mark.

Some tidy interplay in midfield eventually made its way to Robbie Benson and he found Pat Hoban unmarked in the middle of the box. The striker had the easiest of tasks to convert and notch his seventh of the season.

The tiny crowd in Limerick likely won’t attract an official attendance figure any time soon, but the Markets Field was a sorry scene for the home supporters – the majority of whom were charged €18 for the privilege.

In many ways, it reflects the turbulent period the club are going through in terms of managerial inexperience and a lack of clarity at board level certainly doesn’t make things any easier for the Blues.

Limerick’s last win after going two goals behind was against Dundalk back in June 2013, but any slim hopes of that happening ended ten minutes into the second half when Michael Duffy coolly finished past Clarke after being played through by McGrath.

Limerick: Brendan Clarke; Shaun Kelly (Karl O’Sullivan, 59), Tony Whitehead, Killian Brouder, Kilian Cantwell; Will Fitzgerald, Conor Clifford, Shane Duggan (Eoin Wearen, 55), Cian Coleman (Barry Maguire, 83), Billy Dennehy; Connor Ellis.

Dundalk: Gary Rogers; Sean Gannon, Sean Hoare, Stephen Folan, Dane Massey; Robbie Benson, Chris Shields; John Mountney, Jamie McGrath, Michael Duffy (Dylan Connolly, 79); Patrick Hoban (Marco Tagbajumi, 64).

Referee: Damien McGrath.