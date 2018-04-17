Chelsea's Marcos Alonso has been charged with violent conduct by the Football Association.

The left wing-back appeared to stand on the back of Southampton forward Shane Long's leg during their Premier League game on Saturday and the incident went unpunished by referee Mike Dean.

However, the FA has since reviewed footage and now sanctioned the Spaniard, who has until 6pm on Wednesday to respond.

Alonso is facing a three-match ban which would rule him out of Sunday's FA Cup semi-final with the Saints and Premier League games against Burnley and Swansea.