Rangers pair Lee Wallace and Kenny Miller have been suspended pending an investigation into a "team-related incident", the club have announced.

The pair were reportedly involved in an angry dressing room exchange with manager Graeme Murty after the 4-0 defeat to Celtic in Sunday's Scottish Cup semi-final at Hampden Park.

Miller was an unused substitute for the game while Wallace has been sidelined with an injury since early in the season.

— Rangers Football Club (@RangersFC) April 17, 2018

Miller joined the Glasgow club for a third time in 2014 and the 38-year-old’s contract expires at the end of the season. Wallace has a further year on his current deal.