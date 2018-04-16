Derry made it six SSE Airtricity League wins in a row as they deservedly saw off a battling Bohemians side at the Brandywell.

Goals from Aaron McEneff, Rory Patterson and Nicky Low capped off a fine display from Kenny Shiels' team, as they moved further clear in fourth spot.

At a windy Brandywell it was the visitors who had the best chance early on but JJ Lunney's strike inside the box was deflected wide after Rory Hale got back to charge down the effort.

City took the lead on 20 minutes as McEneff fired home his sixth goal of the season, as he did well to break through a few challenges on the edge of the box before firing home with his weaker left.

The visitors levelled matters six minutes later as the much talked about Dylan Watts finished superbly, lifting the ball over the out-rushing Gerard Doherty, after Philip Gannon's defensive splitting pass created the opening.

Moments later an in-swinging corner from McEneff found Ronan Curtis at the near post, but his close-range effort was saved by Shane Supple.

The woodwork came to Bohs rescue on 31 minutes as McEneff's fantastic's pass released Ronan Hale, but the Birmingham City loanee, saw his left-footed strike, which had Supple beaten, come back off the crossbar.

Bohs should have taken the lead as Luney sent Dinny Corcoran clear, but with only Doherty to beat, the ex-St Patrick's Athletic frontman saw his tame side footed effort easily saved by Doherty.

Early in the second half a Low free-kick from the right was only pushed out by Supple and Darren Cole blasted over the loose ball.

The visitors were rightfully reduced to ten men on 56 minutes as Paddy Kavanagh's dangerous tackle on Curtis resulted in a straight red card from referee Rob Rogers.

It only took City a minute to take full advantage of their extra man as Hale's wonderful shot was kept out by Supple, but Patterson was on hand to fire home the loose ball.

A minute later Bohs should have levelled things for a second time but Corcoran's tame side-footed strike was straight at Doherty.

On 74 minutes a McEneff corner was headed back into the six yard box by Gavin Peers and Curtis' goalbound effort was headed onto his own bar by Dan Byrne.

On 82 minutes as Karl Moore broke clear down the left before he fed Eoghan Stokes, but the substitute could only divert the ball wide.

Deep into stoppage time and with Bohs pushing forward for an equaliser City hit them on the break as Low raced clear from the half-way line before coolly skipping around Supple and side-footing home.

Derry City: Gerard Doherty, Darren Cole, Gavin Peers, Eoin Toal, Jack Doyle; Rory Hale, Nicky Low, Aaron McEneff; Ronan Hale (Jamie McDonagh 73), Rory Patterson (John Cofie 82), Ronan Curtis.

Bohemians: Shane Supple, Darragh Leahy, Dan Casey, Dan Byrne, Karl Moore (Kevin Devaney 87), Philip Gannon, Dinny Corcoran (Eoghan Stokes 61), Paddy Kavanagh, Keith Buckley, JJ Luney (Andy Lyons 69), Dylan Watts.

Referee: Robert Rogers (Dublin).