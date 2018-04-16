Manchester City have won this season's Premier League title in swaggering style and can now chase further records in their remaining games.

Here, we look at the landmarks already achieved by Pep Guardiola's side and those still within their sights.

RECORDS ACHIEVED

Earliest title win

City missed out on a new record with defeat to Manchester United but matched their neighbours' previous mark from 2000-01 by winning the league with five games to go.

Consecutive victories

City's 18-game winning run from August to December was the longest ever in the English top flight, pre-dating even the Premier League era. Along the way, they amassed a record-equalling 11 successive away wins, a feat previously achieved by Chelsea in 2008.

Manager of the month

Guardiola was named the Premier League's top boss in September, October, November and December, the first man ever to win four successive manager of the month awards.

POSSIBLE RECORDS

Points in a season

Chelsea hold the record with 95 in the 2004-05 season. City are on 87 so three wins from their remaining five games will take them to a new mark, while two wins, two draws and a loss will equal the record. The first ever 100-point haul remains possible with at least four wins and a draw.

Winning margin

Manchester United won the 1999-2000 title by a record 18 points, with 91 to Arsenal's 73. City currently lead by 16.

Goals in a season

Again the record belongs to Chelsea, this time the 2009-10 title winners who scored 103 goals. City are on 93 so need 11 in five games to break this record. Only three teams have passed 100, with winners City and second-placed Liverpool scoring 102 and 101 respectively in 2013-14, so a mere seven more will see them become the first club to achieve the feat twice.

Goal difference

At +68, City are within three of the goal difference record of +71 set by Chelsea in that same 2009-10 season.

Wins in a season

Chelsea's record of 30 wins last season may last only a year if City can add another three to their current 28. If they win both of their remaining away games, at West Ham on April 29 and Southampton on May 13, they will surpass the Blues' 2004-05 record of 15 wins on the road.

Assists in a season

Thierry Henry, for Arsenal in 2002-03, is the only player to reach 20 assists in a Premier League season. While it may be a long shot, Kevin De Bruyne is five adrift at this stage. David Silva and Leroy Sane are also in double figures and if Raheem Sterling, currently on eight, can join them they will be the first team ever with four players reaching that mark.

Fewest draws

City have drawn only three games so far, level with Chelsea's record from both 1997-98 and last season.