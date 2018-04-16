Celtic goalkeeper Craig Gordon admits they can now go all out for a historic double-treble after cruising past Rangers in the William Hill Scottish Cup semi-finals.

The Hoops are two victories away from becoming the first team to claim consecutive clean sweeps of Scotland's major trophies following their 4-0 Hampden triumph.

They will clinch a seventh consecutive title if they beat Hibernian on Saturday at Easter Road with Motherwell the only team that can stop them winning the treble in the cup final.

Gordon said: "Now this one is over, there are a few games still left in the league, but the possibility is there.

"Everyone will tell you it's one game at a time but we are well aware now that there is a possibility for that and we are going to give it everything we have between now and the end of the season to get that."

Celtic once again saved their best form for the big stage as they made it 10 games unbeaten against Rangers and a seventh Hampden victory out of seven under Brendan Rodgers.

"We have played particularly well here at Hampden, be it semi-finals or finals," Gordon said.

"We like coming here, it's a good pitch for us. It always gives us confidence coming here and when the big games have come around, more often than not, we have put in good performances.

"It's credit to the guys that came in, we have lifted ourselves for a big game again, to go out there and get the result. Not only that, it was the manner of it as well."

On the basis of their vigorous display in their semi-final triumph over Aberdeen, Motherwell are likely to offer more resistance on May 19 than a Rangers team which manager Graeme Murty described as "passive".

The Ibrox men now have a battle to finish second and at least earn a place in the Europa League and Murty has challenged his players to turn their post-match emotions into something more positive.

"There was anger, frustration, all the sorts of emotion you would expect from a changing room that has just gone through that," he said.

"There should be frustration and anger, it is just about turning that into positives and energy to power you through to the end of the season, rather than allow it to be disruptive."