Manchester City have been confirmed as Premier League champions following second-placed Manchester United's loss to West Brom.

Pep Guardiola's side put themselves on the brink of title glory with Saturday's 3-1 victory at Tottenham and United's failure to take points off the bottom side on Sunday left City beyond mathematical reach.

Jay Rodriguez headed the only goal of a dull contest at Old Trafford 18 minutes from time, handing the Baggies an unlikely victory

The result leaves City 16 points clear at the top with five games remaining and on a total of 87. The most United can now reach is 86.

By completing the job after 33 games, City have emulated the achievement of United, who secured the crown with the same number of matches to spare in 2001.

City would have won the title with a record six games to go had they beaten United in last weekend's Manchester City derby at the Etihad Stadium, but they surrendered a 2-0 lead to lose 3-2.

With that loss coming between two defeats to Liverpool in the Champions League quarter-finals, City endured a rare indifferent spell, but, after returning to form against Spurs at Wembley, celebrations were delayed by just one week.

Jose Mourinho's men should have had a first-half penalty after Craig Dawson caught Ander Herrera, but complacency seeped in and the Baggies showed fight under caretaker boss Darren Moore that has been sorely lacking this season.

Ultimately, Rodriguez was the hero for West Brom - and City.

Just days after the Football Association announced a charge of racially abusing Brighton's Gaetan Bong had been found "not proven", the forward netted to secure a victory which sends shockwaves around the league.

"Manchester City, we won it for you" chanted the West Brom fans at the end of a match greeted by jeers by the home faithful.