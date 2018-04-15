Sligo Rovers midfielder Rhys McCabe scored a stunning goal on Saturday as the Bit o' Red beat Limerick in the SSE Airtricity Premier Division.

The Scottish midfielder won a free-kick inside his own half and shot at goal, looping the ball over Brendan Clarke.

There was some controversy as the ball appeared to be moving as the free-kick was taken.

Sligo went on to win the game 2-1.

McCabe told RTÉ Sport: "The three points was important considering the run of results we have had. To come away from home especially, and to get a goal like that, is the icing on top of the cake.

"I try it in training and stuff but usually they go over the bar. It was just instinct and it's paid off so that's great.

"One of the coaches said at half-time that [the goalkeeper's] starting position is quite high so I had that in the back of my mind. I saw the opportunity, had a go and it went in."