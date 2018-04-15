Republic of Ireland defender Louise Quinn scored a late winner for Arsenal against Everton to secure her side’s spot in the Women’s FA Cup final.

Danielle Carter opened the scoring for Arsenal after 25 minutes but in the second-half a Chloe Kelly penalty put Everton level. Then in stoppage time, Quinn headed in from a corner to send Arsenal to Wembley.

The 27-year-old has returned to club duty after her recent exploits with Ireland in their World Cup Qualifying campaign.

They defeated Slovakia 2-1 just over a week ago but lost to the European Champions Netherlands a couple of days later.

Ireland captain, Katie McCabe is also an Arsenal player; she started on the bench but replaced Beth Mead on the 79th minute.

Irish women’s football has a long association with the Gunners; the likes of Emma Byrne, Yvonne Tracy, Ciara Grant and Niamh Fahey have all played for the club.

The final will be played in Wembley on Saturday, May 5 against Chelsea.