Shamrock Rovers boss Stephen Bradley wants an immediate response to a second Dublin derby defeat of the season when his side travel to Bray Wanderers tomorrow night.

Darragh Leahy snatched a dramatic victory for Bohs at Tallaght Stadium in the 99th minute to break home hearts and leave the Gypsies in dreamland.

The 2-1 loss leaves Rovers in fifth, eight points off table-toppers Dundalk having played a game more.

Already, any title aspirations look remote, but Bradley wants his charges to learn some harsh lessons quickly and get back on the right track.

"Obviously I was disappointed with the level of our performance," he told the club's website.

"As a group we know we didn't perform but we still should manage the game better and at least win the game from a winning position.

"That's a disappointing aspect of the whole night; even though you don't play well, you're 1-0 up and could have been 2-0 up but then lose the game. Gary Shaw had a header cleared off the line. I think we would have been worth a point at least.

"Defensively as a team we weren't good enough from the first minute really. That's something we're not happy with because in the large majority of our games we've been good at getting pressure on the ball at the right moments but we didn't do that on Friday."

It's been a period of reflection for the Hoops but they have the chance to soothe the pain with a win at the Carlisle Grounds.

Bray are bottom of the league but showed spirit in their 2-0 loss to Dundalk.

"I had Bray watched against Dundalk and by all accounts they were a lot better than what they have been all season," Bradley added.

"I think they missed one or two chances early on and it could have been a different game. So it won't be just show up and get the three points. It's going to be a tough game and we've got to make sure that we're a lot better than what we were on Friday night.

"It's not nice losing any game. We know we didn't do enough but the positive is that there's another game tomorrow to put it right and that's what we'll be looking to do."