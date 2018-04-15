Napoli will play Liverpool in a pre-season friendly at the Aviva Stadium this August, according to the Serie A club's president Aurelio de Laurentiis.

The Merseysiders took on Athletic Bilbao at Lansdowne Road last summer as part of their preparations for the new campaign and it looks like they will return to Dublin this year that is likely to attract another bumper crowd.

"There won’t be any tournaments. For now, we have organised a friendly with Liverpool FC in Dublin on 4 August," De Laurentiis told Italian newspaper Corriere dello Sport.

Roberto Firmino, Ben Woodburn and Dominic Solanke goals earned the Reds a 3-1 win against Bilbao at a sun-soaked Aviva last summer.

That game came just a week before Jurgen Klopp's men began their Premier League campaign at Watford.

Napoli are currently locked in a battle with Juventus for the Scudetto. They are four points behind the Old Lady with seven games to play, and travel to the San Siro to face AC Milan this afternoon.