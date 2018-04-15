Zlatan Ibrahimovic continued his fine start to his MLS career - scoring the LA Galaxy's only goal in a 1-0 win over the Chicago Fire.

Ibra struck on the stroke of half-time, rising above Bastian Schweinsteiger as his head met an Ashley Cole cross to give the visitors the lead.

The Galaxy could have taken the lead earlier through the Swede - he latched on to a loose ball in the 33rd minute but Richard Sanchez was equal to the shot.

Bradley Wright-Phillips scored his fourth goal of the season as the New York Red Bulls beat the Montreal Impact 3-1, while Jack Price scored his first MLS goal 78 seconds into the Colorado Rapids 2-0 win over Toronto FC.

Price took the ball on just outside the box and the Toronto defenders left him enough space to take two touches before firing past Clint Irwin. Shkelzen Gashi secured the win from the spot on 78 minutes.