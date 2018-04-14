Barcelona bounced back from their Champions League exit in midweek by strengthening their grip on the La Liga title with a 2-1 victory against Valencia at the Nou Camp.

Luis Suarez and Samuel Umtiti scored early in each half to put the hosts in control but a late penalty, converted by Dani Parejo, made for a nervy finish.

Barcelona are now 14 points ahead of second-placed Atletico Madrid while Valencia are a further three points back following the end of their five-match winning run.

Barcelona did not have it all their own way and Marc-Andre ter Stegen had to make saves from Goncalo Guedes and Rodrigo either side of Suarez's opening goal after 15 minutes.

Philippe Coutinho was afforded too much space just outside the area, allowing him to roll an inch-perfect pass into the path of Suarez who calmly slotted past Murara Neto at his near post.

Umtiti headed home Coutinho's corner to give Barcelona a two-goal cushion and some breathing space after 51 minutes.

A poor challenge from Ousmane Dembele on Parejo gave Valencia a way back into the match with three minutes remaining. Parejo picked himself up to score the spot-kick, squeezing the ball beneath Ter Stegen's body to set up an unexpected tense finale.

In the early game on Saturday, Sevilla drew 2-2 with Villarreal - who led through goals from Daniel Raba and Carlos Bacca.

However, the game turned after a 76th-minute red card for Jaume Costa and Nolito and Steven Nzonzi scored to level things up.