Motherwell 3-0 Aberdeen

Motherwell goal hero Curtis Main insists the same belief that helped them sweep Aberdeen aside at Hampden can take them all the way to William Hill Scottish Cup glory.

Main struck twice as Motherwell beat the Dons 3-0 to reach their second cup final of the season.

The Betfred Cup runners-up have now secured seven victories over top-flight opposition in the cup - two of them against the Dons - and Main was confident they would do it again.

"Before we went out, the dressing room was rocking," the former Middlesbrough and Portsmouth striker said. "We all had a real belief in ourselves. We know what we are capable of, we have shown it many times this season."

Motherwell await the winners of Sunday's derby between Celtic and Rangers but have proven they can compete with the Glasgow sides this season, drawing twice with the Hoops and beating the Ibrox men in the Betfred Cup semi-finals.

Main said: "We are not there to make the numbers up. We are in the final because we deserve to be in the final.

"So when that day comes around, we will go out with the same hunger and the same drive and we will look to lift that cup."

Main tapped home a 20th-minute opener and Motherwell were two ahead through Ryan Bowman two minutes later.

"Everyone's very happy – we gave 100% today."



Hear from Cédric Kipré's thoughts on @MotherwellFC's 3-0 win over Aberdeen in today's @WilliamHill #ScottishCup Semi-Final. pic.twitter.com/Fl7w52pf0D — William Hill Scottish Cup (@ScottishCup) April 14, 2018

And Main put the result beyond any doubt midway through the second half when he charged down Kari Arnason's clearance on the halfway line and raced through to finish high into the net.

"It was an age, that pitch is big," he said. "It broke to me and I had the full half to run, but I took a couple of touches to steady myself and picked my spot. It's hard to come back from 3-0 so that was a special feeling."

The 25-year-old celebrated by putting the ball up his shirt and sucking his thumb in a message to his pregnant partner.

"That's my second one on the way now," he said. "My partner, Stevie, is halfway through another pregnancy so it's a busy time.

"I have been wanting to do the celebration for a little while but I wanted to leave it to a big occasion, and today was a good time to do it."