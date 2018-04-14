Brendan Rodgers insists his Celtic side are focused on Sunday's William Hill Scottish Cup semi-final against Rangers at Hampden Park as they look to rewrite history.

The Hoops are one win away from clinching their seventh successive Ladbrokes Premiership title and that could come at Hibernian in the first post-split fixture.

And while both Celtic and Rangers sides of the past have reached nine in a row and won domestic trebles, a victory over their old rivals will take the Hoops to within a win of a second successive clean sweep which has yet to be done in Scottish football.

Celtic won the title treble last season without losing a match which was a first.

Rodgers, who has won six out of six games at Hampden since taking over at the Glasgow club in 2016 and is unbeaten in nine Old Firm games, is aware of what could be achieved but is looking no further than the weekend.

"The history is enormous at this club and what we did last year was historic," said the Parkhead boss.

"But we want to keep writing our own history and that means being really focused on the next game.

"They are always tough games. I have been involved in nine of them and they are always complicated in their different ways so this will be no different.

"However, we go to Hampden with a team that have not only won there but played very well.

"Obviously that gives us faith and confidence but not taking away from it being a tough game."

However, despite going into the game with an impressive set of statistics, and as strong favourites to make the May 19 final, the former Swansea and Liverpool boss is taking nothing for granted.

"I never become complacent," he said. "I have faith in the team and our model and the way we work.

"We have had a really good training week and we enter into it to win.

"We don't think of anything else. But I never become that complacent."