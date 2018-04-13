Bohemians manager Keith Long felt his side were full value for their last-gasp derby victory over Shamrock Rovers, but says the positive result must be used a springboard in the league.

Darragh Leahy’s 99th-minute winner sealed the three points for the visitors at a raucous Tallaght Stadium as the Gypsies fought back from 1-0 down to register just their third win of the season.

Dan Byrne’s equaliser was just rewards for their second half showing before Leahy sent the home fans home disappointed with his late heroics.

The Bohs manager was adamant that his team were worthy winners on the night.

"I think we deserved to win the game. We were the better side," Long told RTÉ Sport. "Our keeper makes a great save towards the end that keeps us at 1-1 and then we go and get a winner in the 99th minute. Two-one doesn’t flatter us

"I thought we played really well and probably a little bit unlucky top come in at half-time 1-0 down."

A fifth defeat for the Hoops piles the pressure on manager Stephen Bradley, while the Gypsies are in seventh place after a tricky start to the campaign, which began with a 3-1 win over Rovers at Dalymount Park.

Long is now urging his players to take confidence from the win and use it to their advantage from here on in.

"We have got to kick on from here and climb the table"

"I thought it was in complete contrast to the opener at the start of the season. It was an open, entertaining game with lots of chances at both ends. I think our lads showed a lot of courage and just how good they are.

"Hopefully it will be a springboard from here.

"We have got to kick on from here and climb the table. If we put in performances like that, we can do that."