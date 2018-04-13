A second half header from Jack Doyle was enough for Derry City to see off Waterford for their sixth win in-a-row and also maintain their winning start at newly-refurbished Brandywell.

There was almost an opening for Derry on 11 minutes when Waterford keeper Lawrence Vigouroux mis-kick would haven fallen perfectly to Rory Patterson, but the striker had turned his back and the keeper got away with the mistake.

On 24 minutes a fantastic flowing move by the visitors ended with Sander Puri breaking clear down the left before he fed Ismail Akinade but his effort from just inside the box, was half stopped by City keeper Gerard Doherty, before Gavin Peers got back to clear off the line.

The visitors continued to look a threat on the counter attack with Akinade causing problems for the City back-line.

A some nice one-touch passing move by City in the 38th minute ended with Rory Hale's stinging drive parried away by Vigouroux.

City started on the front foot after the break with Patterson going close with a header, but it was Curtis who had the best chance on 49 minutes as Vigouroux denied the Republic of Ireland Under-21 striker.

The deadlock was broken on 53 minutes as Ronan Hale's right wing cross went all the way to the back post and the in-coming Jack Doyle headed home his first goal for the club, much to Vigouroux's disappointment, as the Waterford keeper should have done better.

City should have added a second on 74 minutes as they continued to dominate in the second half.

A fantastic cross field pass by Curtis found Ronan Hale, his run and cross found Aaron McEneff, but the midfielder was unable to turn the ball home from close range and Vigouroux saved.

In the closing stages Doyle, Curtis and Ronan Hale all went close to doubling City's advantage, but it just wasn't to be.

The points were secured however as their revitalisation continued.

Derry City: G Doherty, McDermott (Cole 57), Peers, Toal, Doyle; Rory Hale, Low, McEneff; Rory Hale, Patterson, Curtis.

Waterford: Vigouroux, Comerford (Martin 70), Keggan, Puri (Walsh 74), Holohan, Kasmi, Feely, Kavanagh, Webster, Barnett (Daly 70), Akinade.

Referee: Neil Doyle (Dublin).