Shamrock Rovers attacker Graham Burke has been named the SSE Airtricity/Soccer Writers’ Association of Ireland Player of the Month for March.

It is the first time Burke has won the monthly award which was presented to him today by Leanne Sheill from SSE Airtricity.

Burke was the Hoops’ biggest threat during the month, scoring six goals. That included four against Derry City, the winner against Limerick and a stunner in a defeat away to Waterford.

The Rovers star admits it was not a perfect start to the season for Stephen Bradley’s men but he reckons things have started to turn.

He said: "It’s my first award so I’m delighted. I scored six goals over the month so it was a good return for me personally and I’m thrilled to get this.

"Overall, it’s been a bit up and down for us so far this season. We had a slow start but we’ve been on a good run of form since bar one or two results.

"We haven’t really been winning the games against the teams around us, games we’ve needed to win, and that has been the most disappointing thing. But we’ll see those teams again this season so we’ll have a chance to put those results right."

Burke reckons Rovers should be aiming to win every trophy they compete for this year.

He added: "I have a few personal targets in my mind but I’ll keep them to myself. As a team, we want to win everything we can. That’s the ambition and that’s what we’ll try to do. Obviously we want to win the league and everything else. It’s about doing the best we can."

In winning the award, Burke fended off competition from Dundalk goalkeeper Gary Rogers, who finished second in the voting. Waterford striker Courtney Duffus was third.