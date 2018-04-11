Pep Guardiola has been charged with two disciplinary offences by UEFA following Manchester City's Champions League defeat to Liverpool on Tuesday.

The City manager faces a first charge having been sent to the stands for protesting to referee Antonio Mateu Lahoz after Leroy Sane had a goal incorrectly disallowed during the quarter-final second leg defeat at the Etihad Stadium.

Guardiola also faces a second charge of improper conduct from the European governing body for communicating with the bench after he had been sent to the stands.

UEFA has also charged Liverpool over the behaviour of their fans during the game, for letting off fireworks and throwing objects.

The Reds were already the subject of UEFA disciplinary proceedings after City's team bus was attacked by supporters outside Anfield ahead of the first leg last week.

Guardiola was adamant that Raheem Sterling should have had a penalty following a challenge by Andy Robertson, he complained at half-time and was punished by Lahoz.

"I said he was wrong," said Guardiola when asked about his dismissal. "I didn't insult him. I just said it was a penalty and it was a goal.

"The ball (for Sane) came from (James) Milner. He said, 'From Milner it came?'. 'Yes, from Milner'.

"When it comes from Milner it is not offside, and we go to half-time 2-0. Two-nil against that team is a little bit different.

"In these kind of games, in these competitions, the impact is so big. At Anfield the first goal from (Mohamed) Salah is offside. The goal from Gabriel Jesus in Anfield was a goal, not offside.

"I was polite, I was correct, but Mateu Lahoz is a special guy, he likes to be different, he likes to be special.

"I know what happened in Monaco last season so he is a referee whenever people see the things, he will see the opposite. It’s too much to send me off because I didn’t say any wrong words."