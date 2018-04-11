Roma boss Eusebio Di Francesco has his eyes on the Champions League final after the Serie A side knocked out Barcelona in stunning fashion.

Trailing 4-1 from the first leg of the quarter-final, Di Francesco's men won 3-0 at the Stadio Olimpico to knock out the five-time winners on away goals.

Roma have only reached the final once, in 1984, when they were beaten on penalties by Liverpool and had not passed the quarter-finals since - but their head coach is targeting a trip to Kiev in May for this year's showpiece.

"We're reaping the rewards for all the hard work we've put in," Di Francesco said in quotes on the club's website.

"I'm the coach so I'll take the praise just as I take the criticism but I want to look forward.

"Why shouldn't we believe we can reach the final? That has to be our target. I don't want to stop here."

Edin Dzeko gave the hosts an early lead, before Daniele De Rossi's second-half penalty was added to by Kostas Manolas' late header.

Roma and Liverpool reached the last four on Tuesday night, while Real Madrid and Bayern Munich could also be potential semi-final opponents if both come through their second legs on Wednesday against Juventus and Sevilla respectively.

Former Manchester City forward Dzeko insists Roma fear nobody after toppling one of the favourites.

"We can beat anyone playing the way we did tonight," Dzeko said after the second leg.

"We could have scored more too. We got at them right from the off - I've never seen Barcelona struggle like that before.

"No one believed in us and yet we've managed to reach the semi-finals.

"We'll be up against some very tough opponents but then Barca were too. I'm very happy that I'll be able to watch the draw and see Roma in the hat."