Bray Wanderers have named Graham Kelly as their new caretaker manager, following the departure of Dave Mackey.

Mackey resigned at the weekend, with the Seagulls rooted to the bottom of the SSE Airtricity Premier Division table with just one point from their opening nine league games.

In a short statement, the Wicklow club confirmed that Kelly had been appointed as a caretaker manager "for the foreseeable future".

"Graham has been a member of the coaching staff since 2016. We would like to thank Graham for taking on this difficult task at short notice," the statement concluded.