Fernando Torres has announced he will leave Atletico Madrid at the end of the season.

The 34-year-old striker revealed his decision at a promotional event in Madrid on Monday - but insisted he is not yet ready to retire.

Torres left Atletico to join Liverpool back in 2007, moving to Chelsea four years later, before a stint with AC Milan and a return to his hometown club two years ago.

"I’d like to take this opportunity to confirm that this is my last season at the club," Torres said on Monday.

"I felt I should let the fans know, as they have given me so much love and affection.

"Both the club and I knew that this moment was going to come. I think it is the best moment, accepting the reality that I am in, you see the prominence that I have in the team and maybe it is time to make way for others."

"For me it is very difficult to say goodbye to this club for the second time, because my head and my idea was to hang up my boots here.

"But things do not always work out the way you want. I feel very well and I want to continue playing. I do not know if in two, three or five years I’ll look for a different situation.

"I do not have any team or competition (decided), since we have made the decision not long ago. So now we listen to the proposals and among these proposals we will have to decide."