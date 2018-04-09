Republic of Ireland manager Colin Bell is loving the added attention on his team as they prepare to take on European champions Netherlands in front of possibly a record crowd for a women's football match in Ireland on Tuesday.

After a narrow win over Slovakia last week, and a 0-0 draw away to the star-studded visitors previously in the group, there is a great excitement ahead of the World Cup qualifier at Tallaght Stadium, kick-off 7pm.

Aine O'Gorman and Claire O'Riordan won't be fit for the game with illness. Galway WFC winger Aislinn Meaney has been brought into the squad to replace Tyler Toland who fractured her wrist earlier in the week.

But it is not something concerning him now.

A 7-0 win for the Netherlands over Northern Ireland last week showed just how difficult the task will be for his side, but with more support on board and momentum behind them, it is not a situation that daunts the Irish boss.

"I want to raise the bar," he told RTÉ Sport.

"I want people to expect things for us. I want people to expect that the Republic of Ireland are competing against top nations and eventually I expect to qualify for tournaments on a regular basis. That is still a big ask. That is a lot of work to be done. I know that. I am realistic.

"With all the positivity I think I bring and all the hope I try to bring to the girls and the FAI, I am realistic about the way football is developing and what we have to do to develop it. I think it's great to raise that bar as high as we can, but obviously not too high that we can't jump over.

"We have to keep our feet on the ground and keep going, but we will be able to raise it step by step. I hope people get behind the team and we are able to perform.

"We want the fans to stay in the game right until the end because of our performance and because of the result. A lot depends on how we perform."

Ireland rode their luck, as all teams have to do against a giant, but battled extremely well for the stalemate in the Netherlands earlier in the group.

Northern Ireland’s struggles did not shock anyone, but it did highlight what can happen if losing goals early in the match against the Dutch, something Bell is all too aware of.

He said: "It is a tough tie and if you concede early like they did, and a couple of goals, I don't honestly believe what nation you are matters. You are in trouble then no matter who you are.

"All credit to the Northern Ireland girls that they kept fighting. I've watched the game a couple of times and they didn't give up. They kept on going but the Dutch were too strong.

"Looking back at the Euros, it was only 3-0 but it could have been six or seven against England. We know what we're up against."

Ireland laboured at times in the win over a Slovakia side without a point in qualification, and required a late goal from Amber Barrett to secure the points.

Bell has been working with his players for the weekend, on analysis of their own displays, and different elements of the game the Dutch have developed since their last meeting, but is reluctant to give too much away on that.

But he can pinpoint areas Ireland need to improve on.

"The main criticism I had was the first half, we didn't adapt to the conditions. Plus I needed a little bit more power up front. We needed more press. We got Leanne sorted and she reacted fantastically.

"We didn't use the wind to our advantage. In the second half we did it better. The organisation at times, how we conceded the goal and where it started from, we could have definitely defended that better and we have to do that and get it right for Holland.

"We look at the positives as well. We hadn't played for a while, with a new team, players coming in to play different positions. We take all that into account and we got the result which is what counts. It keeps us in the competition."

The big crowd, plus a television audience on Eir Sport, brings with it expectation as Bell has stated, and those positives are something he is clinging to in the hope Ireland can securely an unlikely result.

It would, of course, not the first Irish team to do so, as he has seen at first hand.

"We want as many people in Tallaght Stadium as possible of course, but then it's up to us. We have to be in the game, to fight for our lives and really be on our toes and on guard.

"The crowd have to see that and go with us. Honestly I believe the crowd were also responsible for us getting the winner against Slovakia.

"The way they picked up after the equaliser was so positive. It was a fantastic atmosphere. That's how it should be and how I feel about Ireland and the Irish public.

"I've been to a few men's internationals and when the crowd get behind the team, anything can happen. That's how it should be. It's what makes the Irish so special."